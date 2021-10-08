I will not pay – Tiwa Savage replies blackmailer over sex tape exposé

Entertainment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Celebrity blackmail and extortion is very common, especially with their private light under scrutiny. Unfortunately, Tiwa Savage finds herself in an impending crisis as someone threatens to release her sex tape out in the world.



The Nigerian Afrobeats singer disclosed this in an interview with power105.1 host Angie Martins in New York. She narrated how she got the information through her road manager, who said some unknown number had sent it to him.



“I was leaving a radio station. I am in my car, and my road manager sent me a message like, girl, check your phone. So I check it, and there’s a video. And I am just like, where did you get this from? And he’s like, I just got it 20 mins ago. So this video was sent to him, and it’s a tape of me and the person I am dating right now.



“The first thing I got off the phone, I sent it to my manager, and she was like, Oh my God! And I am like, what are we going to do. So the person is asking for money now.”



Tiwa shared that although she and her boyfriend are panicking, she would not pay any ransom. Nor be shamed for doing something natural between two consenting adults.



“So I woke up, and I was like, no, I am not! Because I pay now and then two months down the line, you are going to come back again, and then two years … Who knows? Even if I do send you the money, you would probably release it anyway. I am not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural,” Tiwa Savage defended defiantly.