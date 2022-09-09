I will not depart from my Highlife roots - Abiana 

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: GNA

Sensational Ghanaian female vocalist Naa Abiana Dickson, known by her stage name Abiana, says she has not moved away from doing Highlife music despite her attempts to test other genres.



Abiana’s new song ”Shika” has caused a stir on social media, with music lovers saying she sounded Nigerian and was imitating their rhythms.



But according to the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Female Vocalist of the Year award, there was nothing wrong with trying to explore other genres, but would stay true to her originality as a Highlife musician.



”There have been assertions by people saying I am taking up a new sound but I am just at the beginning stage of my career and trying to find myself. I would not depart from my Highlife roots.



”Nigeria has got one of the biggest music markets in the world, so trying to do something new to penetrate their market for me is a plus,” she said in an interview.



Abiana added that she considered herself a versatile musician especially having learnt how to play musical instruments which has made her understand music better.