I will not be numbered as a wife - May Yul-Edochie on polygamy

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

May Yul-Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has given her two cents on how she feels about polygamy.



The entrepreneur and mother of four took to her Instagram and in a lengthy post, shared that she will not be numbered as a wife by accepting polygamy.



She further stated that she has nothing against the practice but it does not align with her faith and family values.



“Beyond all the unnecessary facades, Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it. It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone who chooses it. Some religions, and traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it. However, I am ABSOLUTELY certain that I will not be NUMBERED as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values,” she wrote.



Addressing Yul's Edochie's claim of them still living together, May averred that their home was jointly built in Lagos, from humble beginnings, before the unprecedented events occurred, adding that it was not safe to take life’s decisions hastily.



“God blessed me with a happy, peaceful, and lovely family in a beautiful and JOINTLY built "mansion" that started from little or nothing...humble beginnings. What more could I have been asking for? I had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding my marriage.”



She added “We should understand that taking life-changing decisions hastily is not the best. God in His infinite mercy fixes things in His own time, He will definitely answer all our prayers.”



Read her full post below;





