I will never advise anyone against pre-marital sex - Prophet Kumchacha tells why

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, has stated that he can never advise this generation to stay away from pre-marital sex, he gives reasons in an interview with DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Prophet Kumchacha mentioned that he would never advise ‘Gen Zs’ against sex after marriage because it has become a norm, and they might rain insults on him.



“I don’t support pre-marital sex, but it has become a norm. Some ladies meet a man today and ask for sex. If he doesn’t, the lady believes he is impotent. Both men and women have become testing officers.



They want to test it before marriage. Someone will tell me it is foolishness if I advise against pre-marital sex,” Prophet Kumchacha said.



According to Kumchacha, sex has become the determining factor for many marriages. He added that men and women would somewhat choose to have sex before marriage to avoid regrets later on in marriage.



“Only 2 out of 20 women would prefer normal-sized manhood. Back in the days, women abstained before marriage and never complained about their husband’s manhood. But ladies these days have 6 or 7 boyfriends. The least is three, and they are in different regions,” Kumchacha added.



Kumchacha revealed that he would never support pre-marital sex. However, he will not advise the current youth against it because it has become a ‘standard.'