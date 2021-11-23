I will marry again for the third time – Kwabena Kwabena discloses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Kwabena to re-marry soon



Kwabena Kwabena suffers two failed marriages



Kwabena Kwabena to embark on another love journey



Popular high-life singer, Kwabena Kwabena has disclosed his intentions to marry again after encountering two solid divorces.



One would have thought that the ‘Adult music’ hitmaker would have closed the romance chapter in his life after two failed attempts but it appears he still has hopes of finding a new wife.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2018, Kwabena Kwabena stated in an interview with Bola Ray that he is scared to be in a new relationship after his first and second marriages crashed.



He was quoted to have said that all the women who married him did so for fame and nothing else.



“For now, I’m scared. I’m scared [Bola]. The reason why I’m scared is that it is so difficult for a celebrity to get genuine love. It is so difficult. It is unfortunate when people come to you out of the fact that you are Kwabena Kwabena,” he earlier told Bola Ray.



But in a new development, the ‘Aso’ hitmaker has boldly disclosed his intentions to give marriage another chance.



“I have not given up on love or marriage, I will marry again, the fact that it didn’t work out doesn’t mean I should close my mind to it, of course not, I will marry again. I can’t tell but it will be soon. I will marry again, it's just that in this our part of the world, it is difficult to find genuine love if you are a celebrity,” He stated in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwawanni



He also touched on his sexuality stating empathetically that he is not gay as some people perceive.



“I want to say this for the records, I’m not gay.”