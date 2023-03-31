‘I will hand it over to Piesie Esther’ – Celestine Donkor on wining a VGMA award

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel minister, Celestine Donkor, has reiterated that her colleague, Piesie Esther, is deserving of all the nominations she has earned at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Piesie Esther has clocked seven nominations at the 24th edition of the VGMAs namely; The Artiste of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year, Song Writer of the Year, Vodafone Popular Song of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel artiste of the Year.



Celestine Donkor has also earned two nominations including the Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel artiste of the Year.



Piesie is contesting with Celestine in the two categories listed above and fans are somewhat expecting each of the artistes to push for it.



Interestingly, ever since the nominees' list was released, Celestine has been captured on social media campaigning for her ‘contender’, Piesie Esther.



She has tipped the ‘Waye me yie’ hitmaker, to win all the categories including the ones she (Celestine) has been nominated in.



However, in an interview with TV3, Celestine Donkor was asked if she had thought of the possibility of winning the awards in question, and she averred,



“If it comes to me, I will give it to her. If you give it to me, I will give it to her.”



Emphasizing that Piesie Esther is more deserving of the awards, the ‘Final Say’ hitmaker highlighted some of Peisie’s works.



“She is 200% more deserving than myself. She has worked hard, really hard. I know what it takes to put in the works she has put into her songs. She has to win the female vocalist. Her vocals on the Waye meyie song is amazing!





"For the Gospel Artiste of the Year category, where haven’t you seen Piesie this year? Where? I am rooting for her because her song has really touched lives. We see the numbers, flow, and vibes. She is amazing and she is our Artiste of the Year,” she added.



Watch the video below:







EB/EA