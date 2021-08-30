I will get married soon – Strongman announces

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Strongman has said that he will soon marry



• The rapper indicated that he is of age to settle down



• Strongman has a two-year-old child with his long-time girlfriend





Rapper, Strongman has revealed that he will soon tie the knot.



He made this known in an interview on Angel FM where he indicated that a section of the public, as well as his fans, were surprised when he made his relationship with long-time girlfriend, Nana Ama, public.



The COVID-19 pandemic might have put a hold on planned weddings in Ghana following the restriction on public gatherings due to the surge in COVID-19 cases but with the ease in restrictions, love birds can now hold an intimate wedding ceremony.



Strongman, however, did not indicate if the wedding will be between him and his baby mama with whom he has a two-year-old daughter, Simona Ama Ahyia Osei.



He added that several people believe that "it's weird for young famous people to have girlfriends."



He recalled that some critics were not in favour of him announcing his relationship with Nana Ama at the start of his career under SarkCess Music, a record label owned by rapper Sarkodie.



“A lot of people feel it was too early in my career to have a girlfriend. But now, they are comfortable, and they know what I am capable of doing. Aside from that, I am turning 30 in a few years, and I completed university five years ago. Most of my friends have married. I will soon marry,” said Strongman.