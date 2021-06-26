I will do music till casket – Wutah Kobby

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter Wutah Kobby, has disclosed that he has no plans of quitting music until he is called by his creator.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show he said, “Music has no retirement age and anyone can do music at any time and age so I don’t think I’ll stop doing music till I die.”



Citing an example with Jamaican musician Jimmy Cliff he said, “I follow someone like Jimmy Cliff and he is still doing music despite his age. I even had the opportunity to perform with him in Nigeria sometime ago.”



He emphasized that, if Jimmy Cliff is still doing music despite his old age then, it means making music has no retirement age so, “I’m doing it till casket.”



Sharing his view on why most upcoming artistes are unable to last in the industry like the older musicians he said, “Personally, I feel it depends on the individual and what they want because, most of them are upcoming artistes and it will be hard to tell whether or not they can last in the industry like the older artistes.”



He went on to say, “But as for me, I can boldly say that once I still have breathe I will not stop doing music because, doing music gives me some joy and it wakes me up every time.”



Mentioning what he likes about being a musician Wutah Kobby mentioned that, personally he likes the feeling that comes with singing and producing the song.



“Also when I share it with people, the feedback that comes back is much more joyful than me doing it commercially,” he stated.