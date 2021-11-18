I will cry on national TV should D-Black terminate my contract - Sefa

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Singer Sefa has disclosed that she is enjoying her stay at Black Avenue Musik and doesn't plan on leaving the label anytime soon.



Sefa has disclosed that she will break down and cry on national television should his label boss, D-Black, call her out of the blue to terminate her contract.



"I will just cry on national TV, everyone will hear me cry...It will shock me, especially in E-Choke and Fever era," she told Yaa Yeboah of Bryt TV.



The talented female vocalist in a previous interview rendered her heartfelt appreciation to D-Black for supporting her music career and also offering her an opportunity to shine under his management.



Back in September this year, D-Black surprised his artiste with a new KIA saloon car.



Sefa joined Black Avenue Musik in 2007 and has released several tracks. Popular among her songs are Shuga, E-Choke and Fever.