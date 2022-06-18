I will change GIMPA if voted SRC President- Samini

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian popular Reggae and Dance hall Artiste, Emmanuel Andrew Samini has reiterated that he will develop the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) if he is voted as the Students Representative Council(SRC) President.



According to him, he has a lot of philanthropical ventures which will enable him to develop GIMPA.



“I feel like if I am in charge, this is just the minor for to have dealt with the situation across the country, to have been MTN Ambassador for years, to be the current Ambassador for FBN Bank and to be part of like so many different Philanthropical Ventures that makes me able to have the vim to knock doors. I think I will be able to make a huge change”, he explained.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the popular Reggae Artist stated that he will use his personality to solicit funds for the institution since the SRC is having financially constrainted.



"…as an Artist and Entertainer and what I am used to in terms of soliciting funds to support their projects.



"I know what I can do if I take charge and sacrifice myself or bring myself to serve and be part of how we can raise more...



"So, I am just saying that with any project that has been laying down from the past Administrations to what I may be witnessing now, I know everything has to do with funding.



"Everything has to do with budget, and sometimes, when I see the budget that they are claiming would take for SRC Week to happen and the fact that it still hasn’t been able to happen because of budgetary constraint”, he added.



He however called on the benevolent institution to help him develop the Institution.



"You know I have put my ear on the ground and I have watched as well and I know that there are plenty things that students need then and the institution being a Private Institution that can only run-on profit or loss.



"We would need benevolent Institution to come on board to support them….”, he added.