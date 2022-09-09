I will bring Meek Mill to Ghana - Nana Sei

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper Nana Sei, has shared his childhood ambition of bringing American Rapper Meek Mill to Ghana.



In his recent interview, he mentioned Meek Mill as one of the icons that inspire him in his music journey and that he is hopeful of bringing the American rapper to Ghana.





“I will bring Meek Mill to Ghana, hopefully, insha’Allah, we pray for strength,I will bring him to Ghana, I listened to him since childhood and he inspires me a lot, hopefully, I will bring him to Ghana” he urged Ghanaians”.



The cornerstone hitmaker believes that with hard work and consistency, he can influence the Legendary Meek Mill to visit Ghana.



There are a couple of Ghanaian musicians who have influenced great foreign artistes to come to Ghana.



Recently, ‘ Sore' hit maker, Yaw Tog hosted British rapper Stormzy in the country ushered him to sell his craft massively across the globe.



Nana Sei is hoping to become the first Ghanaian artiste to bring Meek Mill to Ghana



