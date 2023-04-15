I will beat anyone who claims to be Keche lookalike – Keche Joshua

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joshua Kojo Ampah, a member of the Keche duo has threatened to mercilessly deal with anyone who will claim to be a Keche lookalike.



His anger was generated following reports on social media about how some gentlemen have claimed to be the lookalike of Kwami Eugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew and Medikal.



It also circulated that, these acclaimed lookalikes do not only imitate the style of the celebrities but also perform their songs at events.



Joshua of Keche took to his twitter page to warn anyone who is trying to imitate their personality or perform their songs to desist from it or else, he is going to mercilessly deal with them.



“So now the lookalike or whatever they are called now have the vim to diss Medikal and King Promise online. Listen if you look like Joshua or you look like Andrews, you should remain wherever you are. If I see any lookalike Keche Joshua or use me in your song, the way I will beat”.



The singer expressed his worries over how these lookalikes will continue to use their songs to perform at events.



He lamented: “What pains me is that, we are not done releasing songs which means that, so far as we produce the songs, their will also continue to perform with our songs”.



Check out Keche Joshua's tweet below:





Like the way I go cane some one errr smh ???????????? pic.twitter.com/xXDATO1PwZ — #TheSkillTeam (@kecheglobal) April 15, 2023

ED/KPE