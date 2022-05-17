I will be leaving Ghana in August - Anne Sophie announces

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French Ambassador set to leave Ghana



Annie Sophie puts together 'AccraInParis'



French Ambassador thanks Ghanaians for warm reception



The celebrated French Ambassador to Ghana, who has won the hearts of many with her good deeds and support for local artistes, has announced that her 4-year stay in the country will come to an end in August 2022.



Anne Sophie Avé has stated that the move will be heart breaking, however, she is fulfilled with the work done so far, especially her ability to pull off 'Accra In Paris', a musical concert that witnessed the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Fameye and Kwabena Kwabena break into the French music market with a first-time performance in the country.



The French Ambassador, speaking to Zeinatu Issahaku on the 2022 VGMA red carpet, described April's concert in Paris as a success, however, she will soon take leave of the good people of Ghana who made her stay a memorable one.



“I’m leaving at the end of August… I have been here for four (4) years and I’m going to be very heartbroken but I still have a few months to go and I’m sure there are a few more things coming maybe not as high profile as ‘Accra In Paris’. It was quite a huge thing to organize but I’m sure that some people will take over and would want to do Accra elsewhere. I just hope to create a trend to put Ghana out there,” she said.



The Ambassador who spoke highly of Ghanaians indicated how she has grown a love for local music.



Anne Sophie Avé has for years maintained a friendly relationship with a number of musicians and graced their shows in the past.



“I’ll carry so many memories. I’m going to take away the emotion of the people. I love the people here; their kindness, hospitality, the smile. The music translates all that and I’m definitely taking away a long playlist," she added.







