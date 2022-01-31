I will always choose my children over marriage - Mother of two

Tabloid News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Single mother of two, Josephine Dansoa, has stated that no man will make her decide between marriage and her children before they are her topmost priority.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, the trader indicated that her primary reason for migrating from Asamankese to the nation’s capital is for a better life for her two boys. She will only marry a man who will accept her two children otherwise, she stays single.



“I am ready to settle down, but if my children will be a barrier to my marriage, then I will choose my children over the marriage. If only he will accept the children as his own."



"My purpose in Accra is for my children. I’m striving for them, so if the man accepts them, then I’m okay,” she disclosed.



Josephine also mentioned that some men do not keep the relationship when they realize she is a mother. She also spoke of the qualities she looks for in a man.



“Some won’t call again. Some will also say it’s good and ask about whereabouts but won’t call again. It is difficult to get a man if you are a single mother because they think they have to cater to your kids."



I want someone who respects women and will support me. It does not have to be financial support, but sometimes, their words make you feel better. But they must accept my children as well,” she added.



Josephine is a mother of two boys aged 14 and 8.



Watch the full interview below:





