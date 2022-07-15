I will MC Shatta Wale’s wedding – Kwadwo Sheldon

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Popular Youtuber and social media content creator, Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, known widely on social media as ‘Kwadwo Sheldon’, says he’s going to be the official MC at Shatta Wale’s wedding.



He said this on ‘The Scoop’ a segment on GTV Breakfast hosted by Kafui Dey.



Sheldon was responding to a comment made by a viewer on the show saying “respect Shatta, he’s the boss”.



According to Kwadwo Sheldon, he created content that offended Shatta Wale not too long ago.



When asked by Kafui Dey whether he respects Shatta Wale or not, he answered “He’s my best friend in the whole world, we just have that kind of relationship; emotional rollercoaster. Today, we are fighting, tomorrow we are good.”



“Me den Shatta Wale dier, I am going to be MC at his wedding.”



He was quick to add that he did not know when the wedding will take place but he is sure he will be the MC.