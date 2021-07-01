I went to fix my teeth because of the insults – SDK discloses

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian comic actor and skit producer, SDK Dele, real name Sadik Suley, has revealed that trolling and insults from a section of Ghanaians forced him to fix his supernumerary teeth.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, SDK disclosed that he had always wanted to correct his hyperdontia but was scared about the myth around it.



He stated that luckily for him, a dentist volunteered and worked it out effortlessly for him.



Watch the video below:



