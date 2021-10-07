I went through surgery to remove 16 fibroids – Adina

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Although Adina’s mother noticed earlier that the musician had fibroids, the showbiz personality was in denial. She responded “no, God forbid” until she was convinced that indeed, she had fibroids.



“Late last year November, during my periods, I noticed it. I think the fibroids had grown so big. I went to the hospital, the doctor checked me and said I had huge fibroids and had to take it out now”, Adina said on Restoration With Stacy.



In March this year, Adina, through her social media handles, announced that she had undergone surgery at the Tema Women’s Hospital to remove fibroids.



The musician said her condition was shocking. According to her, sixteen (16) fibroids were removed.



“They said it looked like I was 32 weeks pregnant”, she said in her description of how serious it was while noting that she heard about the number of fibroids three days after they were removed.



Her recovery, she remarked, was fast to the extent that she performed at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) in June.



“My number one prayer was a successful surgery. I prayed to God to heal me faster. The way I healed shocked me. I texted my friends that it was a miracle”, she said. “My stitch never opened; my wound healed fast. By the 5th week, I was doing performances at the VGMAs.”



Adina, after successful surgery, is embarking on a campaign to educate Ghanaians on fibroids. Outlining her strategy, the award-winning musician said: “The first thing I want to do is to raise awareness. It’s affecting a lot of black women who probably do not know they have it. I lived with it for years and I didn’t know it was fibroids. So, I believe there are a lot of women like me who need education.



“We’ll open up for donations and we’ll use the money to help women get free scans. With the next step, there are very critical cases that need surgery; we’ll work on that as well.”



Adina called on corporate entities and individuals to assist her in that regard.



About fibroids



Fibroids are abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman's uterus. Sometimes these tumors become quite large and cause severe abdominal pain and heavy periods.



