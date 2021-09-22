I went through hell but I'm proud of my growth - Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has recalled the struggles and challenges she had to endure at the start of her career.



Born Fella Precious Makafui, the young actress rose to fame after featuring in the Ghanaian TV series, Yolo.



Fella has revealed that she is "proud" of herself judging from all the obstacles she had to overcome to get to her current state.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, the actress in an image shared on her Instagram page flaunted her curves to confirm that she doesn't look like what she's been through.



Her caption read: "I am proud of the woman I am today because I went through hell of a time becoming her."



Fella Makafui is listed among Ghanaian celebrities who have been cited in a number of public scandals. However, she managed to rise above the noise by promoting her brand and also staying relevant in the entertainment industry despite the tall list of allegations levelled against her.



Now known as Precious Frimpong, the actress is married to popular rapper, Medikal, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter, Island Frimpong.