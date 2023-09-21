I went back to school to fulfill a promise I made to my late father – Amerado

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known in the showbiz circle as Amerado, has mentioned one of the many reasons why he decided to further his education by enrolling in a tertiary institution which is the University of Ghana, Legon.



Earlier this year, news circulated that Amerado had gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon to pursue a Political Science degree.



In an interview with MC Yaa Yeboah on Bryt Extra, an entertainment show hosted on Bryt TV, the rapper disclosed that he decided to go back to school to fulfill a promise he made to his late father.



He further stated that he lost his father shortly after he went to Senior High School (SHS) and therefore, when he got to know his father was sick, he made a promise to him that no matter the number of years it would take him to further his education, he will go to school.



“I made a promise to my late father that I will go back to school no matter what time it takes me. This is because, he died after I enrolled in SHS and when I realized, he was sick, I gave him my word. He once said among his children, I am the most brilliant child so I decided not to let him down when it comes to studying”.



“When my father was alive, he fulfilled every promise he made to me, and with that, one thing I have come to understand is that if ghosts truly exist, then I have to also fulfill my promise to him so he would feel okay wherever he is”, Amerado told the host.



The ‘Yeete Nsem’ curator also shared the other reasons why he went back to school which according to him was to acquire knowledge and also garner the tertiary fanbase.



“The first is about the knowledge and the second is about how I want to get the tertiary fanbase”, he added.



Watch the interview below:





ED/BB