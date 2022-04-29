I wasn’t open for collaborations - Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Musician, Kwesi Arthur, has disclosed he was no fan of collaborations until now.



The musician who kept to himself when he started said it was difficult working with others. Therefore, he preferred working on his own, adding ‘no one shares in another’s vision as much as the originator’.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “I didn’t like collaborating in past and I wasn’t very open. I’ve always wanted to do everything on my own because I’ve always believed I can make it and that’s what I do.”



According to him, he didn’t understand the need for calling on others to help because he knew what he wanted to achieve and was always pursuing it.



“Because I think about the time and other things the other person will also put into it, I feel it’s too much work so I just forget about it,” he shared.



However, things turned out a bit different with his new album “Son Of Jacob” because he has a couple of collaborations on it. “I opened up myself to collaborating and also making people invest their time and ideas into this because I realized team work makes the dream work, and this is what we got out of it. So shout outs to everyone who contributed,” he said.