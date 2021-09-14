I wasn't given 'free sex' by the Himba tribe - Wode Maya clears air

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• Wode Maya has disclosed that he wasn't offered free sex by the Himba tribe



• He has however noted that men of the tribe offer their wives to visitors



•According to Wode Maya, he has visited over 22 countries





The Himba tribe in Namibia is noted for offering 'free sex' to visitors. These indigenous people have lived a subsistence life for centuries.



Located in the northern part of Namibia, this tribe is noted for their red matted braids and bodies covered in ochre mixture.



Speaking in an interview on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, Wode Maya, a Vlogger who has travelled to this village confirmed that their men freely give out their wives to visitors to have sex with.



Wode Maya, however, noted that he was not offered sex due to the fact that he isn't originally from the Himba tribe.





He told the host of Talkertainment, Elsie Lamar, that many hold the notion that he was offered sex by the people.



"I wasn't given sex because I am not a Himba, it is good you asked me this on camera because everywhere I go in Ghana people ask if I was given. I was just shooting my content and I will be out, trust me. I even dressed like them but I wasn't given one.



He furthered: "They give their wives to visitors but it is not an ordinary visitor like me. Let's say you are also Himba but you are a friend to this guy, so when you come I could have to offer my wife to satisfy you instead of my wife going to cheat on me."



Detailing his experience in Namibia, the content creator who has visited over 22 countries, disclosed that men of the Himba Tribe do not wear underwear.



"Everybody there was not wearing boxer shorts, it was just naked so I just felt like it. From the beginning, it was not so comfortable but at some point, I felt like I should let it go. I actually like having fresh air go all those places. They were actually shocked but that was when they also got comfortable with me," he said.



