I wasn't compelled to do gospel music because my father was a pastor - Jayana

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Award-winning Gospel minstrel, Jayana has said she was not compelled to do Christian music because her father the late Bishop Augustine Annor-Yeboah was a pastor.



Speaking as a guest on Original Tv’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ show hosted by Aba Guy Guy, the gospel artiste reiterated that her music career journey started at a very tender age. Her formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, praise and worship.



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana noted that the reason she decided to choose music as a career is that she believes God gave her the talent for a purpose and that goal must be achieved.



“I wasn't compelled to do gospel music because my father, the late Annor-Yeboah, was a Pastor. Growing up as a kid, I sang in church and I believe if God gives you a talent, it should be used for its intended purpose.” Jayana explained



According to her, she is using the music gift God has given her to win souls for Christ, give hope to the lost and provide an outlet to worship God.



Jayana is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, energetic performance, making an immense impact on followers of Christian music with her mesmerizing and captivating vocals.



When asked about patrons’ expectations concerning her upcoming worship event dubbed KARA EXPERIENCE, Jayana said, “It will be an uplifting encounter with their Maker that will leave them with an unforgettable impression.”



The Stars of the Future season one contestant has set Sunday, February 27, 2022 for her KARA EXPERIENCE, a worship event to be held at the Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC]-Annor-Yeboah Cathedral, Pig Farm, Accra.



Themed, “I’ll Testify of His Goodness” – Psalm 71:15, this year’s edition, according to the gospel musician, seeks to give reverence and adoration to the Almighty God.



The “Victory” hitmaker will share the same stage with gospel greats like Ceccy Twum, Kobby Mantey, Kofi Karikari, Aduhemaa, Joyce Blessing and other inspiring worshippers.



Kara Experience is intended to fulfill the spiritual needs of people and is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to have an experience with God.