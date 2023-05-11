I wasn’t behind Agya Koo’s sudden disappearance from Kumawood – Popular movie director

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 May 2023
Source: mynewsgh.com
Popular Kumawood director, Akwasi Boadu, has denied ever plotting Agya Koo's downfall.
Stating possible reasons, he explained that Agya Koo became so powerful in the industry which forced some producers to plot his downfall.
Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV Gh monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Director Akwasi Boadu emphasized that because the demand for Agya Koo in movies was too high, he became too powerful to the extent that when Agya Koo is not in Ghana, producers will halt all their works.
“Even with the number of actors and actresses I used to shoot movies, Agya Koo’s demand was high and movie marketers were not willing to sell movies that never featured Agya Koo. Ambassador I swear and this is the first time I’m saying this, I never initiated the downfall of Agya Koo. Yes, Agya Koo was so powerful and sometimes he is the one who decided for some producers and directors but the move by some producers not to use Agya Koo again just to bring him down was a bad move and I will always condemn that move,” he stated.
According to Director Akwasi Boadu, Kumawood Movie Industry and the producers should make use of other actors so they won't be found wanting if Agya Koo is unavailable.
“As a young director, I decided to use Kwaku Manu, Kyeiwaa, Akrobeto, Rasta Nene, Lilwin, and others to shoot a movie so that even if Agya Koo is not in Ghana, I will still get a movie to direct to feed myself and my family,” Akwasi Boadu told Osei Kwadwo.