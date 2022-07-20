I wasn’t beefing Sarkodie, I needed his attention - Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian rapper and producer, Kwaw Kese has clarified that his social media call-out on Sarkodie was in no way a beef tweet but rather, an attempt to get his attention after several tries reaching out to his colleague rapper.





In a recent interview with Rev Erskine on Y107.9 FM’s “Myd Morning Radio Show”, Kwaw Kese disclosed that he needed Sarkodie for his “Win” record but was constantly ignored hence his intention behind that controversial tweet was to seek the needed attention.



He shared that the duo had an admirable rapport before they both rose to stardom hence he needed to bring his old-timer’s attention to the unfair treatment thrown at him.



“I and Sark are very tight and we really go way back before Sark become Sark and Kwaw became Kwaw. But it got to a point, you’ll text him and get blue ticked and no response. So I was like we go way back and whenever you need me you get straight to me, call me and I pick up. I don’t have to get through anybody to reach you and I think it became something. People thought we were beefing and all that but it wasn’t beef. I was expressing my concerns and feelings,” he said.



Although his plan materialized as he eventually got Sarkodie on his latest record, “Win”, Kwaw Kese indicated that the “King of Rap” was unhappy with his idea. However, that was a subtle concern from him.



“The song was recorded after the ‘houlabalou’. Yh it was real you know from text to calls no response,” he wittily said.



“Of course, I don’t think he was happy but that got his attention and that wanted I wanted. I wanted him to understand that I wasn’t happy with the way he was treating me. I also don’t return some calls but I believe there are people you make time for even when you’re busy,” he added.