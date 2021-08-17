I wasn’t affected by the Menzgold crises in anyway – Obibini reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

• Obibini said his monies are not locked up with Menzgold



• According to Obibini, his relationship with Zylofon music is for better, for worse



• Obibini has been signed unto the Zylofon music record label, a subsidiary of Menzgold



Popular Ghanaian rapper, Obibini has established that he wasn’t affected by the Menzgold crises despite his affiliation with the company.



Obibini who is currently signed under Zylofon Music, a subsidiary of the gold dealership firm said he wasn’t a part of the thousands of customers whose funds have since been locked up.



It can be recalled that some Ghanaian celebrities including Shatta Wale disclosed that prior to Menzgold’s collapse, he invested $5 Million into Menzgold and has also brought some individuals into the country to invest with the company.



The dancehall artiste who was also at that time signed unto the Zylofon music label lamented bitterly about his ordeal with Menzgold.



But sharing his experience on the issue, Obibini said;



“I wasn’t affected directly because the beautiful thing about my signing is that I was allowed to come with my team from the street. I even recorded my first EP in the crises era. Zylofon music even still existed despite all the brouhaha. My relationship with Zylofon media is a deep one, it’s for better and for worse.



“My monies were not part. My monies are safe in my pocket. I was even doing this in my uncomfortable days. I was writing in my hungry days. The crises even challenged me to do more,” he added.



