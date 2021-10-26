I washed my womb six times all in search of a child - Nana Ama McBrown

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has made an interesting disclosure about how she got pregnant.



Speaking in a recent interview, Nana Ama said she washed her womb about six times before she could get pregnant.



“Societal pressures sometimes prevent many women who are childless to voice out and get helped,” she stated on ‘Obranewoaa Show’ on GHOne TV that Zionfelix.net has sighted.



The revered actress indicated that it is stressful when people put pressure on ageing women to give birth.



According to her, questions about when these women will give birth are unnecessary.



“I have washed my womb six times. I went as far as Koforidua and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. I also did some at Medifem because I wanted a baby,” Nana Ama McBrown revealed.





Watch the video below:



