‘I was very ugly but not anymore’ - Sumsum says with pride

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunsum thanks God for being good to him



The actor claims people use to laugh at his eyes



Sunsum says his eyes are his trademark



Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sunsum has contended that he was very ugly when he started his acting career.



According to the actor in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, people can't refer to him as ugly anymore because he isn’t who he used to be before.



“I must admit that when I started acting some 19 years ago, I was very ugly but not anymore. God has been good to me and life has become better for me so that has automatically affected my looks, making me look better so you can’t refer to me as ugly anymore,” he said.



The actor, however, added that he wasn’t deterred by people who made fun of his eyes. According to him, it became his trademark and he’s proud of it.



"I am not even bothered if you do. People used to laugh at my eyes especially, but that is my trademark and I am very proud of the person I have grown to become," he said.