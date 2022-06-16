I was very excited to represent in Gangs of London - Edward Apeagyei

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian-born, London-based actor, Edward Apeagyei, has shared how excited he was to play a role as a Ghanaian gang leader in the Gangs of London series.



In an interview on Y 107.9 FM during the ‘Shouts On Y” show with Winston Michaels, the iconic and celebrated actor made these revelations saying:



“I was called in for auditions, I was supposed to be a Jamaican gang leader and I felt it wasn’t difficult because I had Jamaican friends and thought I could learn all friend them but I had to hire a voice trainer to be perfect. So, I did my audition in English and Jamaican. After my agent informed me that my role had been changed and I had to play an African gang leader. I was a bit confused as to which African country I was going to emulate but when I had more information and realized it was going to be a Ghanaian gang, I was so excited to represent my home country in the movie.”



Edward revealed that the second season of the series had already been shot but did not star in it. He mentioned that he had signed another contract with another institution and could not make time to join in the shoot for season two of ‘Gangs of London’.



He was however optimistic about returning to the series if there was going to be a continuation because he did not “die” in the first season.



“They have already filmed season two of the series, but I am not in season two. I had already an agreement with the Sky MBC series which I have been shooting since November, so, I missed it because I was in Rome shooting. But I will certainly make a return to the series because I wasn’t killed in season one”, he added.



Edward has been in Ghana for a while after a trip to Senegal, he also attended YFM’s Alternative Lounge event at Serallio in Osu. He is currently in Rome filming a new drama series, Unwanted, directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, for Sky Atlantic and NBC Universal.