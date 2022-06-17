I was under pressure to release a song bigger than ‘Forever’ – Gyakie

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Gyakie, born Jackeline Acheampong, has revealed that there is pressure on her to release a song that is bigger than her smash hit song 'Forever'.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, Gyakie disclosed that it got to a point when there was too much pressure on her to release another hit song, but she's equally doing her part of the work.



"It got to a point when there was that pressure on me to release a song which is bigger than forever, but it didn't get to me because I'm also doing my part of the work.



"By recording good music and promoting it as much as I can, so obviously when you release a song which becomes very big, everyone expects the next ones to be good songs even if it's not big".



"So I used to have that pressure, but I don't have it anymore because I have psyched myself that if I want to drop a song so far as the music is good, I'm not supposed to be triggered to think whether to drop it or not.



Gyakie's 'forever' remix, which featured Nigerian artiste Omah Lay, was adjudged the Best International Collaboration at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).