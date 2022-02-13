I was tricked into meeting Nigel Giasie - Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who smoked the peace pipe with founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has made a revelation about his meeting with the preacher.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, he was tricked into meeting with Nigel Gaisie after several attempts by the pastor to reach him to apologise proved futile.



“My friend, Mr Oppongbio, told me he wanted to come and visit me. Before that, Kwabena Asante had called me to inform me that Nigel Gaisie wanted to see me and apologise, and I said, no. If he is sorry, then he should go his way. I didn't agree to meet him.



“Then my uncle, S.K Boafo, who is an MP also called me and I said no, so Mr Oppong tricked me. I was home when he told me that he was coming but didn't mention his reason for visiting. I was in my singlet while relaxing on my couch and they told me to wear something,” he said in Twi in an audio clip shared by ghpage.



“With another preacher, Aning, they came and put me on the spot and said, their son Nigel Gaisie has come to apologise. Not knowing he was young, he is 37 years or so. I told them 'no problem so let's let the sleeping dogs lie' and I told him (Nigel Gaisie) to be watchful with what he does with his life,” he added.



A few days ago, a picture of Kennedy Agyapong meeting with the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel went viral.



Mr. Agyapong had on several occasions described Nigel as "fake”.



The preacher on the other hand had rained curses on the legislator earlier this year accusing him of unduly and unfairly attacking his person.



In an interview, however, Nigel rendered an unqualified apology to Kennedy Agyapong and asked for peace to prevail.



