‘I was surprised I wasn’t able to make it to the Male Vocalist of the Year’ - Mr Drew

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr Drew expresses disappointment in VGMA



Mr Drew mentions categories he should be on but missed for VGMA



If I don’t win any award, it wouldn’t be a problem, Mr Drew



Ghanaian musician, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, also known as Mr Drew, has expressed disappointment in not making it to the ‘Male Vocalist of the Year' category in the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



According to the ‘S3K3’ crooner, he felt disgruntled when he found out that he didn’t make the nominees list for the ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ category.



“I think I should have been in the Album/EP of the Year category, Male Vocalist of the Year and Artiste of the Year. I was surprised I wasn’t able to make it to the Male Vocalist of the Year,” he said Speaking on Hitz FM.



Furthermore, the artiste mentioned that he is not moved by not being nominated and believes there is more he can achieve.



“I am looking forward to greater things. I feel there’s more I can do. I am not really bothered by not being nominated in some of the categories. I don’t think it’s a problem. If I don’t win any award, it wouldn’t be a problem,” he added.



Among other artistes and personalities who have complained bitterly about their nominations and that of others includes Piesie Esther, Abeiku Santana, Fameye, Kofi Kinaata and Amerado.