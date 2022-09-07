I was stupid to reply to fake accounts that attacked me on social media - Anne-Sophie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé, has disclosed that she received bad comments and attacks from social media accounts under her posts.



According to her, these fake accounts were purposely created to push a hateful agenda about France.



Also, some social media users who claimed that there was a hidden agenda behind her love and dedication to Ghana were always against her positive moves and projects.



For this reason, false allegations were levelled against her and sometimes her home country.



"There are a lot of fake accounts that are actually paid to hammer unto French Ambassadors or the Embassy's social media. So, I go and check their account I see that they have zero posts and followers, or just a handful. You will see that the account was created just a year ago or sometimes just a month ago. You will see that these are fake accounts created," the Ambassador disclosed in an interview with Ameyaw TV.



Anne-Sophie described as stupid the instances where she clapped back at naysayers under her posts on Twitter.



"What matters is who is saying it and it is strictly anonymous and their accounts are not approved. Sometimes I've been stupid enough to answer because maybe I thought it is a fair approach so you need to understand. I try to use the sense of humour...you try and show how stupid these assertions can be.



"There are some people who honestly think that there might be a hidden agenda... so I say how about we do a Space on Twitter so we can discuss it and that is where it vanishes but that is a typical social media," said Anne-Sophie Avé.









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









OPD/BOG