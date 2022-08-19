I was sidelined by movie makers for one year - Nana Ama McBrown

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Ghanaian actress and TV show host Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that the movie industry in 2007 sidelined her for one or two undisclosed reasons.



Speaking with Hammer Nti on Pure FM, the actress said during the period in which producers in the movie industry sidelined her, she experienced a lot of hardships and prayed to God for help.



"The movie industry was trying to sideline me because of one or two reasons. When I was home, I prayed. If anyone has wronged me, you better come and ask for forgiveness because when I go on my knees to pray, when I go on my knees to pray. God will deal with you.



"During the time, I was sidelined and thought the movie industry that would save me went sideways and was home," she said.



According to Nana Ama McBrown, she never acted in any movie for a whole year, which pushed her to pray to God for answers.



She disclosed that the show host, Hammer, was one of the reasons she had her breakthrough.



"For one full year, I didn't shoot a movie. For the whole of 2007, I didn't shoot a movie. Until I was home one day, and I prayed to God and told him I thought he was the one holding onto me, so what was going on? Until you called me and told me you have a deal for me," she added.



In the same interview, the TV show host and actress shared some of the things she had to do to survive.



According to the United Showbiz host, she used to make deliveries by walking through markets and crossing bridges to get to her desired location to sell gari.



"Years back, I used to sell gari to a waakye vendor inside Patasi, somewhere inside the deport. Anyone who knows there well and knows they sell waakye inside the deport will understand me.



"I would walk with the gari from Kwadaso Nsuom, then trek inside the market, so I could get to the other side of the town. Back then, there was a bridge," she disclosed.



