I was raped at age 15, but I liked it – Kisa Gbekle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kisa Gbekle recounts sweet rape experience



Kisa Gbekle breaks virginity at age 15



I was an extremely naughty child - Kisa Gbekle



Popular Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has recounted her first sexual encounter with a man at age 15.



According to the controversial actress, her virginity was ‘yanked’ from her at that young age and she did not regret it.



Narrating the bizarre story in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu Show, Kisa said she was filled with youthful exuberance as a young girl who grew up in Aflao in the Volta region (Border town).



Kisa said she wanted to explore everything including sex and this somewhat landed her into getting rapped.



Describing how she felt during that particular ordeal, the popular actress said she enjoyed the sex although it was in a form of rape.



She added that her parents were upset and for that matter reported the incident to the police but was later settled at home.



“It was those mama ne dada kinda thing. People my parents trusted me with, did this to me. At that time, I was also a bad girl. It was like rape but I liked it. The guy was 17 or 18 years around that time. Although it resulted in a police issue, to me it was a child’s play. Later we squashed the issue at home.”



Kisa Gbekle also recounted some harsh punishments she received from her mother as a result of her ‘bad girl’ behaviour.



“I was a bad girl to an extent my mum always inserted pepper in my vagina as a punishment.”



Not long ago, Kisa had been trending on social media after she boldly admitted to engaging in a ‘Tummy tuck liposuction' surgery to enhance her belly and butt.



