I was raised in a single room with my parents, 8 siblings - Obaapa Christy

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Obaapa Christy details her humble beginnings in Kumasi



I sold ice kenkey when I was young, Obaapa Christy



I have been singing for over 20 years



Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, is giving all the glory to God for how far she has come in life.



From a young girl who had to share a single room with her parents and eight of her siblings to becoming one of Ghana's celebrated musicians who have touched lives with her music.



Obaapa in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on 'Mahyease' with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, disclosed that she came from a poor home but was raised to a higher status due to hard work.



She relived her days in their family house, detailing the hardship she had to endure.



"My mother gave birth to us in a single room. We lived in my uncle's house, it was a family house in Kumasi. There were a lot of occupants in theat house.



"We took turns in scrubbing the bathhouse and sweeping the compound. All nine of us were in the single room, we divided the room with a curtain... we all urinated in a chamber pot at night. It was hard identifying who among my siblings wept the bed at night," she laughed.



At a point in young Christy's life, she moved in with her aunt where she helped sell 'pure water' and ice kenkey.



The award-winning singer has described herself as a forceful woman who is not lazy when it comes to getting the job done.



With over two decades in the gospel ministry, Obaa Christy believes that her impactful songs have helped shape and give hope to thousands of listeners.



"I have been in the music industry for 20 years. It all started in 2002.. you just have to check your foundation. My first single 'Me Tease' was what helped and sustain me. People love the fact that I changed and sustained the industry, it was all by God's grace. In 2002, I met the likes of Florence Obinim and my seniors, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters and I respect them. When I see them I bow before them to take their grace," she added.





