I was prevented from seeing my mother before she passed – Vicky Zugah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and television presenter Vicky Zugah could not hold back her tears in her latest interview with ZionFelix.



She shed tears when talking about her mother’s death.



Vicky revealed she was prevented from seeing her mother before she passed on.



She wondered why doctors at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) took such an action.



The actress said she wanted to file a legal suit against them at a point.



Sadly, Vicky divulged she could speak with the woman she spent most of her life with and even put diapers on her.



Later, Vicky Zugah disclosed the hospital prevented her from touching her mother a day before she died because of COVID-19.



However, she was grateful for the love, and support people gave to her following the demise of her mother.