I was pressured to crown Kuami Eugene as the 'King of Future Highlife' in Ghana – Amakye Dede

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has disclosed that he was compelled by some external forces to bestow the title of the ‘king of future highlife’ title on Kuami Eugene.



It can be recalled that following that particular incident, Amakye Dede had faced numerous criticisms from various individuals in the music industry, including record producer Zapp Mallet.



However, clarifying the circumstances surrounding his decision in an interview with Asaase radio, Amakye Dede said,



"Although I went ahead with it, it was not my personal choice. They pressured me into crowning Kuami Eugene.”



To buttress his point, the veteran highlife singer also disclosed that he initially handed over the crown to someone else to present, but was later persuaded to proceed with the act.



The "Su fre wo Nyame," said he reluctantly carried out the gesture.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











ADA/EB