You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 13Article 1559093

Entertainment of Monday, 13 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: sammykaymedia.com

I was poisoned, sent to a 'juju' man to kill me - Guru claims

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (14)

Listen to Article

Guru play videoGuru

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known by his stage name Guru, has revealed a chilling account of how he was poisoned to death by a team member.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Guru stated that he was set up by this team member a couple of times but on one occasion on stage where he was performing he just went blank after he drank poisoned bottled water given to him.

He explained that after what had happened, he started feeling pains in his throat and stomach and after several scans for months nothing was found.
According to him, strangely enough, after the scans failed to detect what was wrong with him, some substances were removed from his throats and stomach physically, a situation that can only be attributed to voodoo or black magic.

Watch video below:

Comments:
This article has 14 comment(s), give your comment