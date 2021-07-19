I was only helping Lilwin, I'm not into acting – John Paintsil

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has revealed to Happy 98.9FM that he is not going into full-time acting as being speculated after pictures of him and popular actor Kwadwo Nkansah surfaced in the media.



The picture which went viral sparked rumours on whether the retired footballer had taken acting as a new profession after retiring from football.



John Paintsil in an interview on Happy Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware confirmed that he only went there to support a colleague.



“As a celebrity, if your friend calls for your help you have to go and support him. Acting is not my job but football which is coaching and playing. I just gave a helping hand to a friend. I can also call Lilwin to come and help me when I am organizing a project. Even if a musician wants me to appear in their videos I will.”



“I have not joined the movie industry. My friend called me to come and help him.



“Acting is not my thing, I just went to support Lil Win. So I played the role that was given to me. I didn’t struggle when I was on set. It wasn’t difficult because I know how to talk.”



“It is a series which is coming out very soon called Agya Bofoa and the producers will be the best people to bring out the release date,” he added.