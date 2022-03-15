I was only defending my sister, it wasn't about money - Afia Schwarzenegger justifies slapping man at funeral

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Afia Schwarzenegger buries father in Kumasi



Actress caught slapping man at father's funeral



The man I slapped abused my sister, Afia explains



Actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, just a day after burying her late father, Augustine Adjei, trended for the wrong reason following a viral video that captured her slapping a young man at the funeral grounds.



While many have criticised her actions with others demanding an apology from her, Afia has explained that the victim was caught abusing one of her sisters by forcibly grabbing her hand to take money which was sprayed on her.



According to social media users, the man in an attempt to pick some cedi notes on the ground attracted the humiliation he faced but in a new twist, Afia Schwarzenegger has justified why she landed a dirty slap on his face.



"You can't come to a funeral with such uncouth behaviour. My elderly sister who is my father's daughter was picking money sprayed on me and this man had the guts to squeeze her hands just to take the money from her. How dare you abuse my sister right under my watch. It wasn't because of the money.



"That slap was just the tip of the iceberg. If it wasn't for Diamond Appiah whom I have much respect for, I would have landed three dirty slaps on his face. All those who took to social media to spew nonsense, tell them that I have just not met them physically. Don't play with me because my left hand is very fast. Let this be an example to you all... that lady he abused is over 50 years old,' said an agitated Afia Schwar.



The actress on Saturday, March 12, organised the final burial rites for her late father which had in attendance several celebrities and politicians.



According to her, a whooping GH¢200,000 was splashed on funeral expenses.



