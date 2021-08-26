I was once mercilessly raped, beaten to pulp – Dhat Gurl recounts dark past

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

• Dhat Gurl said her virginity was taken in the worst way ever



• According to the singer, she was raped by an unknown man in 2016



• She said an identified lady set her up with the man



Budding Ghanaian singer, Dhat gurl has recounted a period in her life when she was raped by an unknown man sometime in 2016.





Narrating her painful ordeal, the Dancehall artiste said she was trapped together with her friend in a room occupied by three strong men.



She said an unidentified ‘female pimp’ persuaded and set them up with the guys after receiving a huge amount of money from them.



According to the singer, her friend agreed to sleep with one of the men but she on the other hand was mercilessly beaten because she resisted.



“In 2016, I accompanied a friend and an unknown lady to Mile7. The woman led us into a house which was occupied by three guys. All of a sudden the woman told us that she had to leave because she has been informed that her baby was crying. Then, I decided that we will all leave but she insisted that we stayed behind. It wasn’t clear to me but she assured us that the guys won’t hurt us. After she left, the guys got us some drink but I still wasn’t okay. All of a sudden, one of the guys started touching me and I hesitated. He then got angry and disclosed that the woman who brought us to the house was paid some money. He said they gave the woman money to bring us. He angrily stood up and locked the door. He pounced on me and raped me. Asides from raping me, I was mercilessly beaten," She told Delay



Asked how she handled the experience and the impact it has had on her, Dhat Gurl said;



“I was a virgin at that time. Thank God I wasn’t pregnant but I had some infections and pains. Till date, I’m scared to check my status because I don’t even know whether that man has given me HIV or not.”



