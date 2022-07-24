I was once a sinner but you fought to make me a better man - Kofi Adomah to wife

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Adomah admits to cheating



Why Kofi Adomah made headlines



Popular presenter says he's now a better man



Radio personality, Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii has once again rendered his heartfelt appreciation to his life partner, Miracle Adoma, for having his back and understanding him when the world judged him.



Kofi, who now describes himself as a 'better person', recently disclosed how his continuous infidelity nearly cost him his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Miracle.



But despite his weakness and chronic cheating, his woman never gave up on him, instead she believed in their love with high hopes that they will one day end up as husband and wife, a dream that has come to pass.



Following Kofi Adomah's revelations, a section of the public tagged him as an 'opportunist and a womanizer'. Others have also passed some nasty comments about their marriage adding that he doesn't deserve Miracle.



On Sunday, July 24, he took to Facebook to write a public note to Miracle for making him a better man and also ignoring negative advice.



"Once a sinner saved by Grace. Mrs Miracle Adoma, God bless you for ignoring all my sins and fighting till I have become a better person. The world can Crucify me for appreciating you I don’t care," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.





Check out the post below:











Watch the latest episodes of our programmes below:









