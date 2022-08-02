You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 02Article 1594799

I was not in support of my son’s choice to be a musician - Big Ivy

Big Ivy, the newest internet sensation has disclosed that she was not in support of his son’s choice of being a musician or rapper.

She revealed that she wanted her son to have a plan B and hence advised him to pursue his education aside from music.

She was responding to a question on whether she was in support of his son’s choice to be a musician.

Big Ivy was speaking on Hitz Fm where she added that "I wanted him to have a plan B, go to school to a limit and then you can follow your passion.”

She noted that it is not prudent to just follow your passion without a plan B.

“I’m surprised especially on social media. I wasn’t expecting it to be this big. I really love it. You know this world has a lot of stress so we are using it to ease the stress.

“We are having fun. I’m preparing to face Mummy Dollarz, whom I’ve changed to Mummy Naira.”

