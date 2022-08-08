I was nearly lynched at a funeral by a widow's rival after mocking her in a song - Maame Ode

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maame Odo, a Ghanaian traditional singer famed for her 'Nnwonkoro' performance has disclosed the dangers that come with her career.



The singer who as part of her craft cries at funerals at a fee has stated that she also composes special songs that are performed to spite a rivalry team at a funeral, a situation that almost got her lynched some years ago.



According to the Nnwonkoro singer, she was flogged by thugs under the instructions of a widow who she had performed a song to spite at her husband's funeral.



Maame Ode disclosed that one of the wives of the deceased had employed for her services and she jabbed the other wife during her performance.



"That is my job, if your rival is first to engage my services at your late husband's funeral, then consider yourself dead. I will sing to mock you and if care is not taken, you might run away from the burial grounds.



"Once I am employed to spite a widow by either the first or second wife, I will do my job to the fullest. I have been paid. If you hire someone who isn't up to my level, I will floor you at the funeral.



"I have various songs for the various ranks of wives...one time I was nearly killed at Abuakwa during a funeral. I was placed in a cage, I didn't know that the other widow had on board soldiers and thugs. I was flogged but luckily for me, someone rushed me into a car booth and straight to the Abuakwa Police Station. If it weren't for the mercies of God, I would have been killed," Maame Ode opened up in the Twi language in an interview on the Delay Show in aired on August 7, 2022.



Also commenting on the motivation behind the tears at funerals, the Ghanaian woman who has been in the business for over a decade mentioned that she is moved by the corpse laid in state.



“I just have to see the corpse’s face and tears will be dripping from my eyes," she said. "We charge based on the number of days we have to weep. We sometimes weep for three days after which we take paracetamol for our headaches,” she added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.







OPD/BB