I was misquoted - Asantewaa apologizes to Ghanaian musicians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TikToker lists the powers they possess in music industry



Asantewaa brags on United Showbiz



Asantewaa blasted on social media



TikTok star, Asantewaa has issued an apology to Ghanaian musicians and persons who were offended by her comments on United Showbiz last Saturday.



According to the social media influencer, she came under attack for a "misquoted" statement that seemed to ridicule the craft of artistes.



Speaking on United Showbiz on June 18, Asantewaa claimed that TikTokers make songs of musicians go viral and not by any means of their craft. She has since been under attack by some social media users who noted that she went too far with her utterances.



"I have always maintained that it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. When you make that song, it is not about your craft, you need to get us on board before it can blow. If not, you will be the only person singing the song... We make the song trend," Asantewaa touted.



She has however apologized to persons who felt disrespected by her little joke but however maintained that she meant no harm.



"I think people are misquoting me... if you listen to the video very well, we were all having fun but the way people have...a lot goes into writing music.



"I am not a musician, I cannot sing, I can't even feature so if am talking about promotion, am not saying you are not good as a musician because people have known songs without the App. When did TikTok come? It was just some few years ago...people got to know songs without it," she mentioned in a video on Pulse Ghana.



"So you guys we can’t play again? I am sorry if anybody felt I was talking against them but we were all happy and having fun. I am so surprised it is just Asantewaa's name that is just coming out because Wesley was on the show, Jackie, and there were all laughing. You can go back and play the video again. It wasn't intentional to hurt anybody's feelings," she further explained.



Watch the video below:









