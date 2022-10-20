‘I was like Mzbel during my early days’ - Akosua Agyapong

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian artiste, Akosua Agyapong, has compared her youthful days to Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel.



Speaking on Joy News, she said, “If you’re going to mention some of the new musicians, at that time, I was like Mzbel."



According to the performer, her love for dance and music made her popular in her prime.



Akosua said she wanted to do something different, which was to teach people to dance and have them perform with her on stage for a change.



“Way back in Holy Child, because I normally teach people how to dance, I told myself that definitely, with my first album, I have to train people to dance so that I can bring in something new because I realised that people were not bringing in dancers to dance,” she said.



Akosua disclosed that she was able to achieve her desire to train stage dancers who delivered exceptionally.



“When I came out with my first album, Frema, Born Again, Mey3 obaa, it was a household name because I came with dancers.



“Way back in school, because I used to dance, I added my dancing to it and it became something else. So that actually made me unique and made me different,” she added.



