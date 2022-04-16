I was insulted for my online post about the Russia-Ukraine war – Article Wan

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian artiste, Bright Homenya popularly known in showbiz circles as Article Wan has shared his personal experience with online bullying.



According to the Afro-dancehall musician, an online post he made, asking for prayers for Ukraine, got a lot of people throwing insults under the comment section.



“I did a post online and said let’s pray for Ukraine...” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“And then when I went to check the comments, they were very harsh. It was as though most of the fans were insulting me,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.



He added, “They said I was here when the Apiate explosion happened but I didn’t talk about it, also the E-levy and co but I didn’t say anything about it."



“But now I’m talking about Ukraine so they were insulting me that I should think about my music and that I’m not a patriotic citizen,” he continued on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February 2022, marking a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which began in 2014 following the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity.