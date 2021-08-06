I was initially scared to share my comedy skits on social media - Osei Felicia

Entertainment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkoh, Contributor

Currently, one of the most patronised comedians on social media, Osei Felicia as she is affectionately known was not ready for the toxic nature of social media hence keeping her skits to her Whatsapp Status.



Narrating the journey to the newfound fame in a tell-it-all interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, Osei Felicia revealed she started off as a contestant in a competition dubbed 'Queen of Tertiary' where her attempt at comedy failed her woefully due to lack of votes.



She later auditioned for a job as a standup comedian at the Basement Lounge in Kumasi whereupon qualification started working until lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 got the venue locked up.



Perhaps a blessing in disguise, Osei Felicia took her skits to social media (upon the advice of a friend) where she has so far amassed a huge following with very interesting content to watch.



According to her, she fought herself several times before agreeing to share her content on social media and this was due to the toxic nature of social media.



"I was initially scared to share my comedy skits on social media because I wasn't ready for the feedback I could get.



Social media can be very toxic. People could hide behind unknown accounts just to break you by and I wasn't confident enough to face that so I kept all my skits on my Whatsapp status."



She spoke about her family, growing up, work, newfound fame, her resemblance to TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso and many more.



