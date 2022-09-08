I was in prison before hitting stardom - Burna Boy

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Nigerian musician Burna Boy has made a shocking revelation about who he was before becoming famous.



He stated that if people knew half of the things he did or the troubles he landed in, they would be happy for him and the successes he has chalked up today.



In a post on Twitter, he disclosed that he spent time in a prison in the United Kingdom before going to Nigeria to pursue a career in music.



“Nigeria really doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artist; I’m just happy I can do what I love and take care of my people from it. If you knew half the shit I used to do for money, risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me…Of course, I will perform with my injured leg or even legs or arm,” Burna Boy stated.



According to the artiste, he never imagined he would live to see this day and finds it funny when people look down on him or compare him to other artistes.



“I came into the music industry straight from CHELMSFORD HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long. So, when people talk about me now and it’s all just funny,” Burna Boy wrote.



Burna Boy made these revelations while in a heated argument with some social media users on Twitter who reportedly sought to pit him against his colleagues, Wizkid and Davido.



Meanwhile, it was reported years ago that Burna Boy was arrested alongside some gang members in 2010 in London after they were accused of allegedly stabbing an individual to death.



He was trialed as a minor and later sent to jail by the authorities.



Burna Boy was reportedly in jail for 11 months with two months of parole plus community service on the grounds of being of good behaviour.







