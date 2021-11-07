I was in charge of the beef with Obibini and had every right to stop it - Amerado

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Rappers Amerado and Obibini back in August this year were caught up in a lyrical battle following a jab the former threw at the latter during his appearance on Tim Westwood.



The beef rekindled the music industry but it ended abruptly when Amerado after releasing a diss track titled 'The Throne' backed down.



Rapper Obibini released two diss tracks targeted at his opponent titled 'Deceased' and 'Carcass'.



Appearing on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Amerado has explained the events that led to him calling off the beef.



He said, "I started it. I was in charge of the beef so I had every right to stop."



He told host of the show, Abratepa that he had to concentrate on making good music for his fans.



"I have a brand promise but I am an artiste and my ego can carry me to some direction my team wouldn't want. I did so well on Tim Westwood and people applauded me but some people picked one line and attached it with someone. I am an artiste so sometimes I might need clout but shift from my brand focus, my team will tap me and say enough of it so let's focus. That's why I didn't even come back again.



"If you listen to "The Throne", I did four verses. Every verse was talking about a different subject so I was never gonna come back. There was no way I was going to come back, I had to switch to my brand promise thus the EP and produce good music. Straight from Tim Westwood I never had any intentions of beef but it happened and I am a rapper so I had to vibe with it and move on."



He explained that he didn't back down because he was afraid to battle rapper Obibini as some had suggested.



"Everyone knows I am very confident. In as much as I am very confident, I have to be selective... I am not by myself, I have a supportive team who direct me. I really wanted to come back but they reminded me of my promise which I said my diss track was only gonna be 4 minutes. They advised me to switch and move on," Amerado explained.



